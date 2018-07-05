LeasePlan Corporation N.V.: LeasePlan and Allego accelerate transition to zero emission mobility with new home-to-office charging service

PRESS RELEASE

LeasePlan and Allego accelerate transition to zero emission mobility with new home-to-office charging service

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 5 2018 - LeasePlan, a global leader in Car-as-a-Service, and charging solution provider Allego, today announce a new partnership to provide LeasePlan electric vehicle (EV) customers with access to personal charge points at home and at work, accelerating the transition to zero emission mobility. The charge points can be used for all EVs, enable load-balancing and offer automatic reimbursement.



Under the agreement, LeasePlan's EV drivers will also receive a charge card giving them access to more than 65,000 charging points across Europe, helping to address driver 'range anxiety' - one of the key factors holding back the zero emission mobility revolution.

The scheme will initially be rolled out in in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Allego will install charge points at both the driver's home and office, as well as handling the ongoing management and maintenance. LeasePlan customers will also be able to access Allego's EV Cloud Services Platform, which provides access to billing, monitoring and analytics services.

Tex Gunning, CEO LeasePlan: "Starting electric is one of the simplest things we can all do to help tackle climate change. Through our partnership with Allego, we can now offer our customers not just electric cars but a comprehensive EV solution, making the transition to electric mobility hassle free. It can be done with the stroke of a pen."

Anja van Niersen, CEO Allego: "We're proud to be a partner of LeasePlan. With our new partnership, we will not only enable LeasePlan to provide branded charging solutions to their customers, but also provide their EV drivers with access to more than 65,000 charging stations across Europe. From now on, LeasePlan's EV drivers will only need one card to experience true cross-border mobility."

LeasePlan is taking a leadership role in the transition from the internal combustion engine to alternative power trains, targeting net zero emissions by 2030. We will also transition our employee fleet to electric vehicles by 2021



Key elements in LeasePlan's net zero emission roadmap include: Educating customers on what's next in low-emission vehicles Facilitating the uptake of low-emission vehicles with attractive customer propositions Transitioning LeasePlan's own employee fleet to an electric vehicle fleet by 2021



LeasePlan is founding partner of EV100 (https://www.leaseplan.com/newsroom/2017/leaseplan-joins-ev100-initiative-and-speeds-up-transition-to-electric-mobility), a global business initiative designed to fast-track the uptake of electric vehicles and infrastructure, launched by The Climate Group around the UN General Assembly in September 2017. This is the only initiative of its kind to encourage global business commitments on electric transport, with members committing to transition their petrol and diesel fleets to electric vehicle fleets by 2030

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is one of the world's leading Car-as-a-Service companies, with 1.8 million vehicles under management in over 30 countries. LeasePlan manages the entire vehicle life-cycle for its corporate, SME and private customers, taking care of everything from purchasing, insurance and maintenance to car resale. LeasePlan's core businesses are Car-as-a-Service, a EUR 68billion market, and CarNext.com, an independent marketplace for flexible used-car mobility solutions, serving a EUR 65billion market. With over 50 years' experience, LeasePlan's mission is to provide what's next in mobility via an 'any car, anytime, anywhere' service - so you can focus on what's next for you. Find out more at www.leaseplan.com/corporate (http://www.leaseplan.com/corporate).

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of charging solutions which has significant expertise in e-mobility, including the creation of a network of multi standard fast chargers throughout The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom and Luxembourg. Allego deploys more than 8,500 charging sockets in urban areas and along major transportation routes. The company supports companies and EV drivers via an EV Cloud based service platform. This platform easily contains full portfolio of practical services, like billing, active monitoring, mobile apps, website portals, analytic tools and computing power. Companies can provide charging facilities to their customers, employees and visitors, in their own brand on a global scale. www.allego.eu

