RADWIN's Wireless Equipment Used in Rescue Mission of 12 Boys and Their Coach Trapped in Caves in Thailand

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com) has donated its wireless broadband equipment to assist in the rescue mission of 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a cave complex in northern Thailand. The 12 boys and their coach were missing since June 23 after being trapped in a flooded cave in the Chiang Rai province in Thailand. The boys were found by search teams and divers on July 2, and rescue operations are underway to extract them from the caves.

When the rescue operations were announced, a team from RADWIN's local office arrived to the area and deployed the company's wireless broadband communications equipment in the space of a few hours. RADWIN's equipment facilitates the establishment of a wireless network infrastructure at the scene where rescue efforts are taking place, enabling the coordination of rescue operations by the various forces in the area, including Thai Navy SEAL Special Forces, rescuers from all over the world, as well as news teams covering unfolding developments 24/7.

See clip

Narongsak Osatanakorn, the Chiang Rai governor, broke the news of their rescue on Monday, July 2: "We found them, and they are safe, but the operation is not over yet," he said, noting that their health condition is unclear. "We will take care of them until they can move, we will bring them food and a doctor who can dive." The governor of Chiang Rai extended his thanks to RADWIN for its contribution to the mission.

Ofer Nagar, RADWIN's General Manager, North Asia: "At RADWIN we place great value on contributing our wireless equipment and providing onsite support to help establish critical communications and assist in rescue efforts. We've done this in disaster struck areas such as Haiti and Philippines in the aftermath of hurricanes and monsoons and now in Thailand. We pray for the safe return of these boys and their coach to their homes."



About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions that deliver optimal performance in the toughest conditions. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, broadband access, private network connectivity, video surveillance transmission. www.radwin.com.



Media Contact

Tammy Levy

RADWIN

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com



RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com