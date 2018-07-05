Citycon to Publish its Half-yearly Report for January-June 2018 on Thursday, 12 July 2018 Approximately at 9 am EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 12 July 2018 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.
Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2018-half-yearly-report
Conference call numbers are:
Participants from Europe +44-203-194-0552
Participants from the US +1-855-716-1597
The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.
CITYCON OYJ
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.citycon.com
Further information:
Mikko Pohjala
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
