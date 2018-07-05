Executives from Airtel Rwanda, Google, Millicom Tanzania and Smart Africa Confirmed to Speak at Kigali Conference

The GSMA today announced additional speakers participating in the Mobile 360 Africa conference, which will take place 17-19 July 2018 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda. The GSMA also provided further updates on the Innovation Showcase, including new features, programmes and participating companies.

"Mobile 360 Africa is now less than two weeks away and we are looking forward to convening players from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to discuss the unprecedented opportunity that mobile provides to create and enhance social and economic development in the region," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA.

At Mobile 360 Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading mobile companies and players across the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing mobile trends and issues. The conference will comprise thought-provoking keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions. Among the highlights, Samuel Makama, Group COO from Kenya Commercial Bank, is set to speak in the keynote panel 'Rethinking Rules for a Digital Age', which will be moderated by Nigel Mugamu, Chief Storyteller from 263 Chat, while Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission (AUC), will be presenting on the 'Power of Data'.

Other new speakers confirmed to join the line-up at Mobile 360 Africa include:

Philip Amoateng, CEO, Airtel Rwanda

Omobola Johnson, Chairperson, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI)

George Mulamula, COO, COSTECH-DTBi

Gerald Otim, COO and Co-Founder, Ensibuuko

Mahir Sahin, Head of Africa, Google

Lilian Makoi, Founder and CEO, Jamii

Dr. Inderpal Mumick, CEO, Kirusa

Bernie Akporiaya, Managing Director, maTontine

Simon Karikari, CEO, Millicom Tanzania

JP Nsengimana, Special Advisor, Smart Africa

Vince Kadar, CEO, Telepin

Enrica Porcari, CIO and Director Technology Division, World Food Programme

The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/africa/agenda/.

Innovation Showcase and Increased Networking

The Innovation Showcase, where pioneering and influential companies from across Sub-Saharan Africa will present their products and solutions, will make its Africa debut, with more than 30 sponsors confirmed to participate. Features in the Innovation Showcase include the Rwanda Country Pavilion, the BetterFuture Stage and the BetterFuture Lounge among others. Sponsors for the BetterFuture Stage include Access to Finance Rwanda, Celo, Google, Kirusa, Mahindra Comviva, Mastercard, MFS Africa and Telepin, while Channel VAS is underwriting the BetterFuture Lounge. The GSMA Women4Tech programme will also be held for the first time as part of the BetterFuture Stage, following its success at Mobile World Congress events in Barcelona, San Francisco and Shanghai.

Attendees will also have ample opportunities for networking and meeting colleagues across the three days of Mobile 360 Africa. Safaricom is sponsoring the Day One networking reception, while the GSMA Mobile for Humanitarian Programme and IrisGuard are hosting the reception on Day Two and MFS Africa is the sponsor for the closing networking session on Day Three.

Get Involved at Mobile 360 Africa

For further information on Mobile 360 Africa, including how to attend and for sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/africa. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Africa (M360Africa) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series.

Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is available at www.mobile360series.com/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Series (Mobile360) on Twitter @GSMA and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series.

