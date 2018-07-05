With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on July 5, 2018 it has received announcement from AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" about takeover bid results. AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" after the mandatory takeover bid will own 280 241 shares or 31.99%. Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684996