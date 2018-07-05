PAYNES FIND GOLD PROJECT SALE COMPLETION As announced 21 December 2017, European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI) (the Company) confirmed that the sale of its Paynes Find Gold Project to Cervantes Gold Pty Ltd (ASX:CVS) (CVS) (the Transaction) had settled. The total consideration in relation to the Transaction comprises $500,000 cash (of which $420,000 has been received to date) and $500,000 in share consideration (received). The parties have agreed to settle the remaining cash consideration payable of $80,000 through the issue of 7,000,000 shares in CVS at a deemed issue price of 1.14c each. The Company will also be issued one free attaching unquoted option for every two shares issued which are exercisable at 1.5 cents each on or before 30 June 2020. Non-Executive...

