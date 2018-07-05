Greece's energy regulator has published the successful solar PV and wind bids, which were awarded under the country's renewable energy tender on Monday. The lowest tariff awarded was €62.97 per MWh for a solar project.The winner in the first of a series of renewable energy auctions that will take place in Greece as part of its renewable energy plan, is the European Union's policy. It is the bloc that insisted on EU members' auctioning renewable energy capacity above 500 KW; and Greece, which adopted the new policy belatedly and rather reluctantly, today bears the fruits. Monday's solar PV ...

