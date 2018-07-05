DANAT joins JNA Awards 2018 as Headline Partner

Prestigious line-up of lead sponsors also includes Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange

HONG KONG, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA Awards is honoured to announce that the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), which has positioned itself as a guardian of global gemmological excellence, has been named one of its Headline Partners for 2018.

DANAT is the latest addition to an already impressive roster of JNA Awards sponsors. It joins Chow Tai Fook and the Shanghai Diamond Exchange as Headline Partners. KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited complete the elite JNA Awards circle as Honoured Partners.

Launched in 2012 by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards is an annual celebration of the successes and achievements of individuals and companies that have demonstrated innovation, sustainability, excellence, best business practices and outstanding business performance in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. One of the most coveted honours in the industry, the Awards programme is named after JNA (Jewellery News Asia), the flagship market intelligence platform of UBM Asia's Jewellery Group. The iconic title was first published in 1983, and remains the leader in providing the latest and most relevant international jewellery trade news.

Commenting on the partnership with DANAT, Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, said, "We are excited to welcome DANAT as our latest Headline Partner. DANAT's values and commitment to upholding excellence within the trade are perfectly aligned with our own. We are honoured to be working with this incredible organisation to promote and encourage excellence and best business practices within the sector. I believe that together, we can drive the industry to further advancement."

Kenneth Scarratt, CEO of DANAT, shared, "DANAT is proud to join the league of Headline Partners for the most prestigious JNA Awards for the first time in 2018, a partnership that we hope to grow and solidify in the years to come. While operating on the peripheries, DANAT as an Institute is committed to supporting all areas of this wonderful gemstone and jewellery community, and is steadfast in its focus on promoting quality, ethical standards and transparency. We look forward to our association with the JNA Awards in the knowledge that only such events may set the goals that will drive creativity, innovation and excellence in business operations within the community."

Founded in 2017, at the instigation of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. The gem lab was created to build upon the proud accomplishments of the Pearl and Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain from which it evolved, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

The gem lab, which has offices at the Bahrain World Trade Center, aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and further raising the profile of Bahrain as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be selected by the organiser and announced at a later date.

