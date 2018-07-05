

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that The Labor Court has deemed that Jean-Yves Naouri's termination was based on a real and serious cause and dismissed his other claims with the exception of the granting of an additional bonus of 400 thousand euros for 2013, and 700 thousand euros for 2014, with these bonuses impacting the calculation of severance pay and paid leaves. Jean-Yves Naouri was removed from the Groupe's Board on 15 September 2014 and terminated from his employment with Publicis on 30 September 2014.



The Group noted that, while Jean-Yves Naouri had initially requested nearly 20 million euros, he obtained, all causes combined, about 3 million euros.



