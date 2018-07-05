Crown Equity Holdings Inc.: Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., a Vertically Integrated, Global Media and Financial Services Company Announces Fully Reporting Update and New Fashion Industry Client

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2018 / Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRWE), a vertically integrated global media and financial services company is proud to announce that it is in preparation of launching its global platform during Q4, 2018, and has engaged a professional team of accountants, auditors and attorneys, to become current in its audit filings with the SEC and move onto a fully reporting tier. Please note that Crown Equity Holdings will apply to become DWAC eligible.

Additionally, Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been engaged by Leone GIS, Inc., (www.leonegroup.com) a unique fashion company with its headquarters in New York City and Venice, Italy, that will showcase its various proprietary brands in showrooms in New York, Los Angeles and Milano, and is launching a global media campaign to provide greater awareness of its online brands prior to a potential public offering of its common stock in early 2019.

About Crown Equity Holdings, Inc.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: CRWE) is a vertically integrated, global media and financial services company which provides powerful solutions to enhance worldwide visibility and universal relevance, enabling companies to achieve accelerated growth and rapid results that spans all the stages of a company's life cycles. Additionally, Crown Equity Holdings' is developing its CRWE WORLD (www.crweworld.com) and related digital properties into a global online community which will launch, manage and own select businesses and projects. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings Inc., please visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com.

About Leone GIS, Inc.

Leone GIS, Inc. (www.leonegroup.com) is a global fashion investment services and management holding company for leading brands in the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

SOURCE: Crown Equity Holdings Inc.



