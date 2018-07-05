

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks posted strong gains on Thursday as investors lapped up recently battered shares and data from Destatis showed German factory orders rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May.



Germany's factory orders grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a revised 1.6 percent drop in April. Analysts expected orders to climb 1.1 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 96 points or 0.77 percent at 12,412 in late opening deals after declining around 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen jumped 2-4 percent after recent heavy losses. German daily Handelsblatt reported that the Trump administration might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the block lifted duties on U.S. cars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX