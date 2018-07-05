

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday as automakers rebounded from recent heavy losses amid reports that the Trump administration might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the block lifted duties on U.S. cars.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 37 points or 0.69 percent at 5,357 in opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.



Renault jumped nearly 2 percent while rival Peugeot climbed more than 3 percent.



Sodexo shares soared 7 percent. The food services and facilities management group has maintained its full-year goals after posting Q3 sales that topped forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX