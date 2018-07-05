The "Europe Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Forecast, By Test Type (Pap smear and HPV DNA), Countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and Netherlands)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cervical cancer is one of the most serious public health issues in Europe. Despite introduction of vaccination in 21 European countries, still more than 23 Thousand women have died from cervical cancer across all over Europe.

Cervical cancer incidence rate in Europe was 10.2 per 100,000 women population. Germany, France and United Kingdom are top three dominating countries in the Europe cervical cancer market in 2017. Cervical cancer generally occurs in women over 30 years. It is mostly caused by the Human papillomavirus (HPV) virus. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer prevailing in women and the seventh in terms of overall cancer incidences.

Increasing cervical cancer incidence rate is one of the key factors that drive the cervical cancer screening market. Rapidly increasing female population, growing prevalence of HPV infections and increasing awareness about cervical cancer screening programs is also expected to drive the cervical cancer screening market in the near future.

Country Coverage:

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Norway

Netherlands

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Analysis

3. Market Population Share By Countries

4. United Kingdom Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

5. France Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

6. Germany Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

7. Italy Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

8. Spain Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

9. Sweden Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

10. Switzerland Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

11. Norway Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

12. Netherlands Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

13. Growth Drivers

14. Challenges

