Together with its asset construction division, Oryx Solar System Solutions LLC (Oryx), Phanes Group is delivering the Middle East's largest distributed solar project. Stefanos Lialios, Head of Project Execution at Phanes Group in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke to pv magazine about the challenges faced in building and operating the landmark project, and finding the right equipment and solutions to address these challenges.Dubbed the DP World Solar Power Programme, Phanes and Oryx are working on the massive 23.2 MW rooftop solar PV project for international port operator, DP World ...

