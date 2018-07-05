Rémy Martin Teams Up With Artist Matt W. Moore to get a new Perspective of the World Around us

PARIS, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As the latest expression of its forward-focused mind-set, Rémy Martin has invited internationally-renowned Matt W. Moore to introduce the next visual chapter of its centuries-old story - brought to life through an exclusive VSOP Limited Edition and a revolutionary Augmented Reality app.

CREATING A NEW VISUAL LANGUAGE

Rémy Martin has long celebrated art, but this special collaboration, born from shared values of creativity and audacity, brings its traditional Cognac-making craftsmanship into a modern, cosmopolitan setting. Driven by the power of digital, Matt W. Moore has created a visual narrative for the brand using his iconic "Vectorfunk" abstract graphics to generate new, colourful energy and harmonise history.

Inspired by the Cognac environment, Moore's visual narrative for Rémy Martin introduces a realm of discovery, blending natural elements like grapes and leaves. And it inserts subtle clues, inviting the audience into an adventure of movement and mystery. Moore even revisits Rémy Martin's cherished symbolism, like its mythical centaur, prominently outstretched in a graphical scheme of geometric splendor.

FROM ART TO ARt ARtbyremymartin

"Through augmented reality, let's create things that have never been seen before." Matt. W. Moore

Through an imaginative new adventure of augmented reality, you're invited to revisit your surroundings by taking on the role of the viewer as well as the artist. ARt means Augmented Reality Tour which will be celebrated in the form of City Tours in major cities all around the world, from New York and London to Moscow and Shanghai.

It is the world's first brand activation that leverages ARKit technology through an art perspective. Playing with a vast pallet of 3D graphical elements inspired by Matt's new visual universe, you're free to become the artist, redesign your environment, and create your own unique vision of the world.

Download the App on Apple Store Remy Martin ARt create your ARt world and share it ARtbyRemyMartin

Rémy Martin VSOP Limited Edition available from June 1st, 2018.

