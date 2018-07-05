sprite-preloader
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 5

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 05 July 2018

Name of applicant:Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:From:1 January 2018To:30 June 2018
Name of scheme:ESO Scheme (A3274711995)Senior Executive Long-Term Incentive Scheme (SELTIS)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:494,90858,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):NilNil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,000Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:493,90858,000

Name of contact:Susan Johnson-Brett
Telephone number of contact:01865 393324

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


