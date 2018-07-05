Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.50p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16