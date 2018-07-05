3D Sensor Market to Touch US$ 2,556.6 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report pertaining to the 3D sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global 3D sensor market is expected to reach US$ 2,556.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global 3D sensor market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2026.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Need to improve performance of electronic devices driving the global 3D sensor market

Most 3D sensors enhance performance of consumer electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, cameras, and gaming devices, apart from many other automotive, and healthcare applications. The additional features provided by 3D sensors such as depth sensing, augmented reality in gaming devices, and some other significant features improves performance of these devices and offers better user experience. This has led to the growth in integration of 3D sensors in electronic devices which helps to drive the global 3D sensor market.

Request a Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38018

3D Sensor Market: Scope of the Report

The global 3D sensor market is broadly segmented in terms of type, technology, end use, and region. By type, the global 3D sensor market is segmented into image sensor, position sensor, acoustic sensor, proximity sensor, and others. Among all the sensor types, the image sensor segment held the highest market share of 48.83% in 2017. Image sensors offer artificial intelligence in smartphones introduced by some of the leading players such as Apple. Apple has already taken the lead to include image sensors in their smartphones, and other companies are also following the same trend. Hence, the image sensor segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment with the highest CAGR of 7.9%. By technology, the global 3D sensor market is segmented into stereo vision, time-of-flight, structured sensor, infrared sensor technology, and hall technology. Among these technologies, time-of-flight contributed the largest market share of 37.18% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in multiple applications. This is mainly due to much higher frame provided by time-of-flight compared to other technologies.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial robotics, security & surveillance, media & entertainment, and others. Among the end users, automotive sector is anticipated to dominate the global 3D sensor market with the highest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. 3D sensors are used in vehicles for real-time imaging in various applications such as passenger monitoring, autonomous driving, and to monitor driver attentiveness. This has influenced the use of 3D sensors inside vehicles which is resulting in increasing growth scale of 3D sensors in the automotive sector.

Request a PDF Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38018

Based on region, the global 3D sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the 3D sensor market in 2017 with the U.S. contributing majority share of 82.50%. The dominance of the country in the market is attributed to rise in virtual reality gaming and augmented reality games. Further, 3D imaging provides a visual effect which generates a perception of depth, resulting in an enhanced 360 degree viewing experience of the image. Therefore, due to these superior features, 3D sensors are extensively being used by video games providers which has resulted in significant growth of the global 3D sensor market. Analyzing the North America 3D sensor market at country level, it is anticipated that the U.S. would lead the 3D sensor market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to presence of leading manufacturers of 3D imaging technology based devices. Apart from the U.S., Canada and other countries are also expected to contribute significantly to the North America market. North America and Europe are collectively set to account for 61.99% of the global market share in 2018. However, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR of 7.9% due to increasing usage of smartphones. According to GSMA statistics, by 2020, the smartphone market will expand by 65% in Asia Pacific and this will indirectly affect the 3D sensor market in a positive manner.

Request for Customization Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38018

Global 3D Sensor Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D sensor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the 3D sensor market includes - Infineon Technologies, Omnivision Technologies, Occipital, Inc., PMD Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, Cogenx Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ifm electronic GMBH, LMI Technology, and Texas Instruments. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/3d-sensors-market.htm

The 3D sensor market has been segmented as follows:

Global 3D Sensor Market

By Type

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Others

By Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-Of-Flight

Structured Sensor

Infrared Sensor Technology

Hall Technology

By End-use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Robotics

Security & Surveillance

Media & Entertainment

Others

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Level Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026 : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/level-sensor-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/level-sensor-market.html Chemical Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024 : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/packaging-label-inspection-machines-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/packaging-label-inspection-machines-market.html 3D Printing Medical Device Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-printing-medical-devices-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/