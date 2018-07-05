

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday, with automakers leading the gainers amid reports that the Trump administration might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the block lifted duties on U.S. cars.



Investors also cheered data from Destatis showing that German factory orders rebounded at a faster than expected pace in May.



Germany's factory orders grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a revised 1.6 percent drop in April. Analysts expected orders to climb 1.1 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.60 percent at 382.34 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session.



The German DAX was rallying 1.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index was up 0.9 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent as investors eyed a speech from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney for signals regarding the chances of an August rate rise.



Automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Peugeot and Renault soared 3-5 percent.



Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali jumped more than 2 percent after it entered into an agreement with Generali Deutschland to sell the 89.9 percent stake in Generali Leben to Viridium Gruppe.



Sodexo shares advanced 7 percent. The French food services and facilities management group has maintained its full-year goals after posting Q3 sales that topped forecasts.



British fashion retailer SuperDry soared almost 9 percent after announcing a special dividend.



Primark-owner Associated British Foods slumped 4.7 percent after it released a trading update for the 40 weeks to 23 June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX