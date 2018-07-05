Outotec Oyj: Publishing of Outotec's Half Year Financial Report 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 5, 2018 AT 1:30 PM

Publishing of Outotec's Half Year Financial Report 2018

Outotec's Half Year Financial Report 2018 will be published on Wednesday, July 25, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.

Confirmation Code: 128056

FI: +358 9 7479 0359

UK: +44 330 336 9401

SE: +46 8 5033 6546

US: +1 929 477 0338

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)





