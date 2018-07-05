Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-June 2018 half year financial report to be published on Thursday, 19 July 2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JULY 2018 AT 1.45 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's January-June 2018 half year financial report to be published on Thursday, 19 July 2018

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-June 2018 half year financial report on Thursday, 19 July 2018 approximately at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 3.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2.30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at http://bit.ly/cargotecQ2 (http://bit.ly/cargotecQ2). The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.

The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 673169 by calling to one of the following numbers:

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0359

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6546

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9401

US: +1 929-477-0443

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. Conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Investor Relations Manager, Cargotec, tel. +358 40 739 5897, pekka.rouhiainen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

