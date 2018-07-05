

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced, under the long-term agreement with Hyundai Motor Company, WABCO will supply its MAXX single-piston air disc brake technology for series production on Hyundai's new medium-duty trucks starting in August 2019. Hyundai Motors will now become the first manufacturer to adopt ADB technology on all axles as standard on medium-duty trucks in the South Korean market.



WABCO said, significantly reducing brake noise, Hyundai Motor's new range of medium-duty trucks will be equipped with the company's MAXX19 ADB featuring a specially customized new brake pad solution.



