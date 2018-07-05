invest.com and Bittrex Announce a New Digital Trading Platform

New cryptocurrency platform will offer customers a reliable and robust exchange built by two leading brands in the finance and blockchain industries

LONDON, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittrex, the premier US-based blockchain trading platform, and invest.com, a leading fintech brand, announced a partnership today to open a digital trading platform, starting with customers in the European Union. The new trading platform will be launched under the invest.com brand name.

The partnership will combine Bittrex's cutting-edge trading platform technology, and selection of nearly 200 digital tokens, with invest.com's knowledgeable team of experts in derivative trading, portfolio management and equity trading. Interested and qualified customers may pre-register for an account here.

Itai Avneri, invest.com's spokesman and co-founder of the new venture partnership, stated: "We are very excited to form this joint venture with Bittrex. Innovation and determination have led invest.com to take a strategic step forward into the new world of trading. The brand will focus solely on the emerging crypto industry." He went on to say that "We believe that excellent product experience coupled with supreme customer support, value added services and regulation state of mind will provide the community of traders with the ultimate platform to trade cryptocurrency in a safe and secure environment. Our goal is to become the most reputable platform in the EU and later in numerous countries across the globe."



Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara stated: "Blockchain technology has the potential to provide groundbreaking solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. That's why every action we take is geared toward advancing this emerging technology, including launching this new trading platform with invest.com. This partnership will increase customers' access to some of the world's most innovative blockchain projects and further drive adoption of this revolutionary technology. Today's announcement is another exciting step forward for the industry and Bittrex as we continue expanding our global footprint through new services and strategic partnerships."

As a global leader in the blockchain revolution, Bittrex will provide its hallmark lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices to the new exchange, as well as its robust token listing process. invest.com brings its decade-long experience in investment management to the new venture's marketing, sales and compliance operations.

While customers in the European Union will be the initial focus for the new invest.com, the platform plans to offer digital trading services to other markets in the future, but services will be limited to qualified regions and countries, based on applicable international laws and restrictions.

About invest.com

Founded in 2014, invest.com has developed its own trading platform and offered derivative trading, portfolio management, algo-trading and equity trading under European license to 31 countries in Europe. Our mission is to create a world leading global digital crypto-based investment house which empowers new and experienced investors to actively manage their crypto finances.

About Bittrex

Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex is the premier US-based blockchain platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Our mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change. Bittrex, Inc. is not a regulated exchange under U.S. securities laws. Learn more at www.Bittrex.com.

