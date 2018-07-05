BlockEx to List ICO for Trippki on BlockExMarkets.com

LONDON, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trippki, the verifiable hotel booking and rewards platform, next ICO in pipeline

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has announced that it has agreed to list the upcoming Initial Coin Offering (ICO) from Trippki, the verifiable travel platform service provider, on its BlockExMarkets.com trading exchange.

Trippki is a hotel booking and rewards platform that also uses verified guest reviews to create greater travel buyer confidence and a better relationship between hotels and guests.

Ed Cunningham, CEO of Trippki said: "Our service significantly cuts hotel commissions, rewards customers properly, and ensures accurate reviews. Our unique TRIP loyalty token incentivises feedback while ensuring that only true guests can leave reviews through our Proofofstay model. It clears up the industry problem of fake reviews, a widespread issue on many travel sites including TripAdvisor. We're excited to be undertaking our token sale on BlockExMarkets.com."

BlockEx's BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in pre-sales and general sales, and insulate themselves from the fluctuations in cryptocurrency by subscribing to ICOs in traditional fiat currencies. Additionally for BlockEx's DAXT token holders, a discounted presale Pot Allocation System allows everyone to participate in a listing, even if it is oversubscribed.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We are delighted to welcome Trippki to our portfolio of ICO partners with their TRIP token. We encourage those that are interested to read their whitepaper and proposition on BlockExMarkets.com."

The Trippki utility token sale starts with a 60% discounted DAXT presale on 23 July 2018, followed by a 2 stage public presale (40% discount then 20%) starting on 30 July, and general sale from 13 August. For more details, visit http://www.blockexmarkets.com/ico/ico-sale/.

Legal notice: In choosing which ICOs to support, BlockEx undertakes extensive due diligence to satisfy itself of the quality and legitimacy of those ICOs. Whilst BlockEx makes efforts to ensure this, it gives no guarantees that the ICOs it supports will be successful or result in a positive result for participants. Participants should undertake their own due diligence to satisfy themselves of the quality and legitimacy of each ICO that they choose to participate in. BlockEx does not currently offer its services in jurisdictions in which the sale of tokens is prohibited, including in the United States. Please visit http://www.BlockExMarkets.com for further details.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.