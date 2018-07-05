EVITRADE Health Systems Corp.: Canada's Cannabis Legalization Brewing Some Interesting Partnerships as New Markets and Products Emerge and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2018 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: AXHLF) (the "Company"). In the afterglow of Canada's recent legalization of recreational cannabis, news is coming out about some thought-provoking and eyebrow-raising partnerships between mainstream consumer products and cannabis producers. This emerging trend could portend good things for EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (quoted in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange as CSE:EVA and quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets as OTCQB: AXHLF) as it looks to explore new avenues and expand revenue channels.

The market here is currently fizzing over proposed deals between beer giant Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and two Canadian cannabis companies that would create cannabis-infused beverages. Molson Coors' isn't the first beverage maker to come up with the idea, just the latest. Rival brewer Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), whose roster includes Corona beer, has agreed to buy a nearly 10 percent stake in a cannabis company with thoughts towards a cannabis beverage of its own.

"These are clearly heady times in the cannabis industry," said CK Cheung, CEO of Evitrade. "Thanks to pending legalization in Canada, scores of new markets and new cannabis-infused or related products are on the horizon. This emerging trend opens several exciting possibilities for companies like ours. We are definitely open to exploring partnerships with healthcare firms - or any type of consumer-oriented company - to develop and market new items."

In addition to new corporate partnerships between beverage outfits and cannabis producers, banks are also now loaning money to cannabis companies. This is providing new capital into the industry and could spur additional product research and development, opening more new markets.

Canada's recreational cannabis market is expected to generate $4.3 billion in revenues following legalization in July 2018. Industry watchers expect that to grow to $6 billion by 2021. Meanwhile, the already legal medicinal market represents a $1.3 billion opportunity.

Corporate Update:

Plan of Arrangement: The trials division subsidiary, currently named Ecovatec Health Solutions Inc. is scheduled to be completed effective the week of July 9th, 2018;

Artillery Labs transaction: The Company is still completing all due diligence and has been reviewing all assets and financial statements in order to finalize on the assets to be transferred, performance milestones and key person responsibilities that will be in effect upon closing. All transaction details shall be provided upon closing;

Cantech Molecular Research transaction: The Company is also completing it's due diligence on the company and the assets to be transferred, financial statements and key person contributions and responsibilities that will be in effect upon closing. All transaction details shall be provided upon closing.

About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: AXHLF)

EVITRADE (formerly Auxellence Health Corp.), was founded in 2013 to provide online "digital healthcare" services for resolving common health problems. The current markets are weight-managment, high blood pressure, high blood glucose and heart arrhythmia.

