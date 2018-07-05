Nordic Nanovector ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) on 3 July 2018 where the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital in connection with the exercise of RSUs.

The share capital increase has been duly registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration the Company's share capital is NOK 9,818,336.60 divided into 49,091,683 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

