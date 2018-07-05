

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open higher on Thursday as trading resumes after the Independence Day holiday.



As end-of-week deadline approaches for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing clarified that it 'absolutely will not fire the first shot' in its trade dispute with the United States.



If the U.S. goes ahead and imposes the proposed tariffs, China has vowed to retaliate by raising its own tariffs on American goods.



There are worries the ongoing dispute could flare into a full-blown trade war and chill the global economy.



The day's economic calendar includes reports on ADP private sector employment, weekly jobless claims and services sector activity.



The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting that could give fresh clues on central bank's rate hike plans.



Investors also eagerly await Friday's non-farm payrolls report as broader wage growth could spark fears of inflation and higher interest rates.



In corporate news, ZTE Corp, the Chinese telecoms giant hit by U.S. sanctions, has named a number of new top executives, including a new CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.



Praxair agreed to sell assets valued at about 5 billion euros in Europe to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. of Japan to address regulatory concerns with the merger in the European Economic Area.



Globally, Asian markets ended mixed as lingering trade war fears and a public holiday in the U.S. discouraged traders from taking long positions ahead of the July 6 deadline when the U.S. administration is due to slap tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods.



European stocks were broadly higher, with automakers leading the surge, after German daily Handelsblatt reported that the Trump administration might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the block lifted duties on U.S. cars.



Meanwhile, in a speech at the Northern Powerhouse Summit in Newcastle, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the economy is evolving largely in line with the May Inflation Report projections, but higher tariffs could weigh on growth for years to come.



Gold prices slipped ahead of the latest Fed policy meeting minutes and the dollar was subdued against rivals, while oil prices eased after President Trump sent a tweet urging OPEC to reduce prices for crude.



