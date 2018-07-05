sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,965 Euro		-0,01
-0,34 %
WKN: A0MZZ2 ISIN: SE0001733841 Ticker-Symbol: 4PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDOL AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDOL AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDOL AB
SWEDOL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDOL AB2,965-0,34 %