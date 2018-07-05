Den 19 mars 2018 observationsnoterades B-aktierna i Swedol AB (publ) ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att Nordstjernan Aktiebolag offentliggjort ett pressmeddelande med information om att det avsåg att lämna ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Swedol AB (publ). Den 1 juni 2018 offentliggjorde Nordstjernan Aktiebolag ett pressmeddelande med utfallet av budpliktsbudet. Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för B-aktierna i Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 5 juli 2018. On March 19, 2018, the class B shares in Swedol AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release published by Nordstjernan Aktiebolag with information that it intended to disclose a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Swedol AB (publ). On June 1, 2018, Nordstjernan Aktiebolag published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the class B shares in Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN code SE0001733841, order book ID 55913) shall be removed with effect as of today, July 5, 2018. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Eldin Kozica på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Eldin Kozica, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.