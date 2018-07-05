A novel method developed in Tokyo, Japan, allows a nitride crystal to grow, which can function as both an n- and p-type conductor. The material can replace cadmium-telluride (CdTe) in thin films, and make such solar cells more environmentally friendly, while enabling greater efficiencies, the researchers claim.Researchers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology have shown that copper nitride acts an n-type semiconductor, while fluorine doping provides p-type conduction, according to the institute's announcement. A group of researchers led by head researcher, Matsuzaki set out to find new materials ...

