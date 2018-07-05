The new shareholder obtained business operations, and shares in the German solar PV company. This transition finalizes Schletter's financial recovery.Schletter's acqusition has been sucessfully completed by Golden Square Capital. The company announced the transfer of its business operations and shares to the new investor in a closing, last week. Already in late June, in an interview with pv magazine at The Smarter E tradeshow in Munich, CEO Tom Graf disclosed that the banks involved had accepted the purchasing agreement. "The closing marks the successful finish of our financial recovery," says ...

