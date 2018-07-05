Accolades Recognize Sustainability Performance, Supplier Engagement on Climate Change and Product of the Year

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has been recognized as a global leader by two independent organizations for its sustainability performance overall, as well as its progress in managing carbon and climate change across its supply chain. The company also received a product of the year honor for its commercial and residential insulations. Three types of insulation were the first products ever to meet the requirements of SCS Global Services' certification protocol validating that the products were made with renewable (wind) energy yielding reduced embodied carbon.

"We're honored to be recognized by these influential organizations RobecoSAM, CDP and Environmental Leader," said Frank O'Brien-Bernini, vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We are consistently seeking ways to improve, lead, collaborate and measure our sustainability performance. This ambition provides a unique perspective and insight to strengthen our ability to develop engineered materials that help our customers grow while making the world a better place."

Gold Class Distinction from RobecoSAM

Owens Corning was recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies for the fifth consecutive year by sustainability investment specialist RobecoSAM. This recognition earned the company placement in RobecoSAM's 2018 Sustainability Yearbook. Its score within one percentage point of the top score globally earned the company the Gold Class distinction from RobecoSAM.

Every year since 2004, the Sustainability Yearbook has listed the world's most sustainable companies in each industry as determined by their score in RobecoSAM's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Firms were evaluated against a range of economic, environmental and social criteria.

For the fifth straight year, RobecoSAM also named Owens Corning the Building Products Industry Leader, with the company scoring highest in 13 of the 22 categories. Owens Corning had a perfect score against these criteria: materiality, climate strategy, recycling strategy, water-related risks and labor practices indicators.

Of the nearly 2,500 companies assessed, there were 578 listed, with only 73 recognized for Gold Class performance.

CDP's Supplier Engagement Leader Board

Owens Corning also earned a spot on the Supplier Engagement Leader Board by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. This recognition means the company was identified as a global leader for its actions and strategies to manage carbon and climate change across its global supply chain.

Over 3,300 companies were assessed by CDP on their supply chain engagement strategies. Owens Corning is among the 2% of organizations to be awarded a position on the leader board, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and lower climate-related risks in the supply chain in the past reporting year.

The Supplier Engagement Leader Board was released as part of CDP's Global Supply Chain Report 2018 using analysis from McKinsey Company. The report reveals that climate leadership is paying dividends, as awareness of climate change-related risks and opportunities is increasing down the supply chain.

76% of suppliers responding to CDP identified some inherent climate change risks to their business

52% report that they have integrated climate change into their business strategy

Environmental Leader Product of the Year

In its sixth year, the Environmental Leader Product Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line.

Three types of Owens Corning commercial and residential insulation were independently certified as made with renewable energy and reduced embodied carbon. These products were available for specification and purchase in late 2017.

Jesus Hernandez-Torres, senior R&D leader, said, "A building represents two kinds of energy use: ongoing energy to operate the building and embodied energy in the manufacture of the building products. Insulation reduces the operational energy needed for the building. Owens Corning's new insulation products reduce the embodied carbon inherent in the building as well."

Owens Corning worked with SCS Global Services to develop guidelines for the certification, since no such certification previously existed. This certification followed the power purchase agreements that Owens Corning signed in 2015 that created new wind capacity in Texas and Oklahoma. Both wind farms came online in late 2016 and can generate 1.1 million megawatt hours of electricity per year.

Since these products deliver a reduced carbon footprint, they help architects design buildings with reduced life-cycle impact and achieve the recognized goals of the Architecture 2030 Challenge and U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification. Homebuyers also have the option of having products made with 100% wind power, reducing the embodied carbon and carbon footprint of their homes.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com/. For the Owens Corning product profile, visit https://www.environmentalleader.com/judges-2018-owens-corning/.

