sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,44 Euro		-0,26
-0,71 %
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,46
36,49
14:19
36,48
36,56
14:19
05.07.2018 | 14:04
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Italtel Honored With Cisco Technical Readiness Brazil Award

MILAN, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Commitment to new services and technologies was recognized

Italtel, a leading telecommunications company in IT system integration, Managed Services, Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and all-IP solutions which together with Exprivia constitutes a new large Italian ICT group, today announced its Brazil team has won the Technical Readiness Brazil award at Cisco's latest Technology Leadership Council.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637267/Italtel_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714371/Italtel.jpg )

The accolade recognizes Italtel's strong and relevant presence in Brazil's Service Provider market and its evolution of new services and technologies, including Cisco Optical Networking and Cisco Evolved Packet Core Solutions [PCRF, EPC]. The valuable initiatives being undertaken by Italtel Brazil to grow business within the Enterprise sector was also highlighted by the judges, with Italtel's Digital Security Business Unit initiatives in Brazil receiving a special mention.

"The Technical Readiness Award is very meaningful to usas it recognizes our efforts to widen our presence in the Service Provider market, by partnering with Cisco on new technologies and solutions," said Tiago Ferreira, Head of Operations in Italtel Brazil. "It is also a testament to the recent efforts to grow our presence in theEnterprise market as we prepare for the new future of technology in Brazil. It was a great honor to receive the award on behalf of Italtel Brazil."

Italtel has been operating in Brazil for more than 30 years, with customers including some of the most important Brazilian and global service providers and several of the largest enterprises. In 2017, Italtel launched its Digital Security Business Unit to address the relevant market segment of cybersecurity with a specific offer portfolio, which includes key competences which align with requests from local customers.

Cisco's Technology Leadership Council meeting provides an opportunity for Cisco executives from across different business sectors to share their vision on the evolution of innovative technologies and solutions. The special award ceremony saw a range of partners receive accolades for their contributions to the industry.

Italtel is a multinational company with a strong focus on innovation. The offer is based on solutions for networks, data centers, business collaboration, digital security, the IoT. Together with Exprivia, which recently acquired Italtel's controlling shareholding, it constitutes a new Italian ICT group that intends to be a leader in digital transformation through the development of innovative solutions and services in Italy and abroad.http://www.italtel.com


© 2018 PR Newswire