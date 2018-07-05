Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Provides Shareholder Update on 2018 Exploration Season in the Golden Triangle, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update to its shareholders. The 2018 exploration season in the Golden Triangle is well underway with Aben Resources, nearby GT Gold (TSX-V:GTT) and adjacent project - Garibaldi Resources (TSX-V:GGI) - having commenced their respective drilling campaigns over recent weeks. Aben Resources management wishes to summarize to investors the Company's recent activity as well as highlight recent media coverage related to Aben's 2018 Golden Triangle Exploration Program.



2018 Drill Program-to-Date:

Field-crews were mobilized in May and construction of camp facilities, core shacks, and drill pad were undertaken. Weather conditions were favourable, and mobilization of the drill commenced upon completion of the drill pads. Recently, in late June, Aben announced that the drill was turning at the Boundary North Zone discovery and drilling is now underway with initial results expected to be announced later in July. The program underway will encompass 5000-metres of diamond drilling program in approximately 18 holes with the potential for program expansion.

The initial focus for the drill program is expanding the high-grade precious metal mineralization discovered in 2017 at the Boundary North Zone, located near the center of the Forrest Kerr Property. Three separate drill holes, collared from the same drill pad, pierced a near-surface high-grade zone of gold-silver-copper mineralization, in addition to broad intercepts containing gold bearing quartz veins. Select results from those holes include 6.7 grams per tonne (g/T) Au, 6.4 g/T Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10 metres, including 18.9 g/T Au, 16.6 g/T Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0 metres in hole FK17-04 which contributed to an average grade of 0.26 g/T Au over 387 metres. Hole FK17-05 returned 21.5 g/T Au, 28.5 g/T Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 metres from the same zone at a slightly greater depth.

Recent Media Coverage:

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

Aben Resources has approx. 81.1 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com (http://www.abenresources.com/).

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.