LifeSize, Inc.: Lifesize Redesigns Mobile App to Boost Meeting Flexibility and On-the-go Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help businesses stay connected and productive, Lifesize (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-PR-Mobile-App&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-MobileApp-Announcement&cid=7011B000002GY53), a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, has redesigned the Lifesize mobile app and added new features for an exceptional and effortless audio and video meeting experience.

"Businesses today require more flexibility than ever, especially as the remote workforce and desire to work from anywhere on any device grows," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "As we rebuilt the Lifesize mobile app, we worked closely with our customers and partners to ensure we offered the right features and experience necessary to collaborate easily and effectively while on the go."

While the new Lifesize mobile app maintains consistency of style with the desktop and web apps, it was natively designed for a mobile-first user experience and includes new features specifically built to elevate productivity while using a mobile device. These features allow workers on the go to:

See presentations and video clearly on smaller phone screens with pinch to zoom

Keep distractions to a minimum with a simple swipe-to-listen-only mode

Send call invites and join calls via text invites

Stay connected with chat and call notifications

"We've received feedback from customers saying 'it feels like we are on the desktop app' and 'the interface is superb,'" said Michael Helmbrecht, chief product and operations officer at Lifesize. "Hearing this feedback further confirms we've built a mobile app that not only fits into their daily work lives, but one that will improve how they communicate and collaborate."

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service, with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-PR-Mobile-App&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-MobileApp-Announcement&cid=7011B000002GY53) or follow the company @LifesizeHD (https://twitter.com/LifesizeHD).

