Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Kazakhstan

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 5, 2018 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Kazakhstan

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of flotation cells and automation for a base metal concentrator in Kazakhstan. The approximately EUR 15 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2018 second quarter order intake.

"We are happy to support our customer in their efforts to improve their production processes and environmental performance. Outotec's energy-efficient flotation cells and advanced process automation solutions contribute to stable concentrate production and improved yield", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Minerals Processing business at Outotec.



For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business

tel. +358 40 822 7100

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

