

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's inflation continued to rise in June, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday.



Inflation rose to 1.1 percent in June from 1 percent in May. The rate came in line with expectations.



Consumer prices remained flat on a monthly basis in June after climbing 0.4 percent a month ago. Prices were expected to gain 0.1 percent.



Swiss National Bank last month lifted its inflation forecast for this year to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent, citing a marked rise in oil prices. For 2019, the bank maintained its outlook at 0.9 percent.



