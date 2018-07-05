Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top benefits of social media in the healthcare industry

Over the past few years, the Internet and social media have had a great influence on healthcare and medicine. Both social media and the internet are now being used by businesses and individuals to stay connected, communicate, and even market or buy/sell products or services. The use of social media in healthcare has increased in the recent years. Some of the social media platforms accessible to healthcare companies include social networking sites, wikis, blogs, microblogs, media-sharing sites, and VR and gaming environments.

"Healthcare companies are now turning to social media platforms to promote awareness, encourage patient engagement, and enhance accurate health messaging," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Top benefits of social media in the healthcare industry:

Information sharing: One of the main objectives of social media is to help users access information quickly and communicate with one another easily. The use of social media in healthcare is helping healthcare organizations in sharing general health care tips and information with patients. Sharing news about outbreaks or health hazards is an efficient way for healthcare facilities to offer accurate information to patients. Healthcare companies can also use social media to answer customer queries. Depending on social media is also helpful to keep the public educated on the latest medical technology, deliver generic pre- and post-operative care information, and introduce new doctors on social networks.

Quality benchmarks: Setting benchmarks is an important step in gauging and improving the performance of any company. Medical professionals can make use of social media in healthcare to estimate competitors and gain insights into the services they offer. By just glancing at different practices and their social media involvement, organizations in the healthcare industry have the skill to mimic these methods to improve their own. Also, the use of social media in healthcare can offer doctors and physicians with instant or real-time responses from individuals to help understand common reactions to medications, as well as a complete consensus from patients on innovations in the healthcare industry.

Training: Many healthcare organizations have started to use social media channels as a part of their training process. Trainees are fortified to use particular hashtags on Twitter or join certain groups to involve one another during training sessions. This makes the training process more enjoyable and interactive. These training techniques provide trainees with a central location to ask questions and obtain prompt responses. Social media gives participants the power to deliver the trainers with immediate feedback on training sessions.



