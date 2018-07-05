Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2018) - Redishred Capital Corp (TSXV: KUT), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to place, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, 16,666,667 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $10.0 million (the "Offering").

The Company has also granted the Agent an option, exercisable up to any time prior to the closing date of the Offering, to arrange for the purchase of up to an additional 1,666,667 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund future growth initiatives including both acquisitions and organic growth, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on July 26, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Common Shares will be sold in all of the provinces and territories of Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and certain other available and agreed upon exemptions. The Common Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Redishred Capital Corp

Redishred Capital Corp is the owner of the PROSHRED trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001 certification. It is PROSHRED's vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. PROSHRED currently services over 40 markets in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: KUT). Additional information on Redishred can be found at: www.redishred.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV: KUT)

Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469

Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV: KUT)

Kasia Pawluk, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

kasia.pawluk@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 204-0076

Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Redishred and Redishred's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the expected timing, size and use of proceeds for the Offering, and reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Redishred. Forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including Redishred's ability to obtain regulatory approval for the Offering and satisfy the other conditions to the Offering, as well as those discussed in the 2017 management discussion and analysis under "Risk Factors", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Redishred will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Redishred can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.