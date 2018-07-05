sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,35 Euro		+0,35
+1,84 %
WKN: 121806 ISIN: DE0001218063 Ticker-Symbol: A7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINLAB AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,31
19,64
16:03
19,30
19,65
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINLAB AG
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINLAB AG19,35+1,84 %
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC6,666+0,48 %