

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) announced the company will cease production at its beverage packaging plant in Cuiabá, Brazil. Customers currently supported by the Cuiabá plant will be supplied by other Ball facilities in Brazil.



'Absorbing this one line can plant into Ball's remaining network of 13 plants in South America allows us to reduce our cost structure while continuing to effectively and efficiently supply our customers with the most sustainable package in the beverage supply chain,' said Carlos Pires, president, Ball Beverage Packaging South America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX