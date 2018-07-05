MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Files Application to Complete 3D Seismic Survey at Utah Petrolithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) is pleased report that the Company's local Operating Partner (the "Partner") has filed with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") an application to complete a a 65.4 square mile 3D seismic survey over the Blueberry Unit ("Blueberry") at the Company's Utah Petrolithium Project (the "Project") located in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The survey will include 9,062 source points and comprise 6,354 vibrator points, 841 buggy drill points and 1,867 Heli points. Pending BLM consultation and approval, the Company plans to commence the 3D Seismic Survey in August.
The Blueberry Unit (oil, gas and lithium) and Lisbon Valley claims (lithium) now consist of approximately 115,000 acres of oil and gas leases and 118,000 acres of largely overlying and contiguous mineral claims. The Project is being simultaneously explored for oil, gas, lithium and other brine minerals to determine locations for deployment of the Company's lithium and mineral extraction technology. Brine content within the Lisbon Valley oilfield have been historically reported as high as 730 ppm lithium (Superior Oil 88-21P). The Lisbon Valley oilfield has approximately 140 wells and is contiguous with the Blueberry Unit. According to production statistics, as reported by the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Oil, Gas and Mining Division, cumulative lifetime production within the Lisbon Valley oilfield has totaled 51.4 million barrels of oil as of January 2018 ("Oil Production by Field, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining"; January 2018; Click Here). The Paradox Basin has been noted by the USGS as having one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in the United States ("Assessment of Oil and Gas Resources in the Paradox Basin Province…"; USGS; 2011; Click Here).
Blueberry Unit
MGX is currently earning a 75% working interest in the Project, with the remaining interest primarily controlled by the Partner. The Project is host to National Instrument (N.I) 51-101 estimated prospective resources (the "Estimate") consisting of leasehold and royalty interests in San Juan County, Utah and Miguel County, Colorado. The estimate was prepared by the Ryder Scott Company, L.P. ("Ryder Scott"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator within the meaning of N.I. 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), with an effective date of June 30, 2017. The Estimate was prepared in accordance with N.I. 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation.
Estimated Gross Volumes
Unrisked Prospective (Recoverable) Hydrocarbon Resources
Leasehold Interest in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado
MGX MINERALS INC.
As of June 30, 2017
Formation
ULTIMATE RECOVERY OIL - MMBO
ULTIMATE RECOVERY GAS - BCF
COC*
LOW
BEST
HIGH
LOW
BEST
HIGH
Paradox Clastics
CB2
41.799
59.498
85.324
33.441
47.602
68.266
0.075
CB3
41.915
60.641
85.833
33.536
48.517
68.671
0.075
CB4
12.766
18.745
26.692
10.213
14.781
21.355
0.075
CB5
33.185
48.065
68.841
26.548
38.453
55.074
0.075
CB6
6.603
9.607
13.874
5.283
7.686
11.100
0.045
CB7
1.892
2.735
3.948
1.514
2.188
3.158
0.032
CB8
19.108
27.525
39.079
15.287
22.022
31.264
0.068
CB9
11.452
16.671
23.711
9.162
13.337
18.970
0.068
CB10
14.565
21.169
30.088
11.652
16.936
24.073
0.068
CB11
2.021
2.929
4.244
1.617
2.344
3.396
0.032
CB12
9.352
13.609
19.525
7.482
10.887
15.620
0.045
CB13
9.333
13.158
19.297
7.468
10.815
15.438
0.045
CB14
3.195
4.621
6.634
2.556
3.697
5.308
0.045
CB15
6.455
9.432
13.633
5.164
7.546
10.908
0.045
CB16
2.752
3.987
5.768
2.202
3.190
4.615
0.045
CB17
3.770
5.390
7.835
3.016
4.313
6.269
0.040
CB18
4.673
6.728
9.572
3.739
5.383
7.658
0.045
CB19
16.690
24.226
34.542
13.358
19.381
27.636
0.068
CB20
2.931
4.253
6.118
2.435
3.402
4.895
0.040
CB21
35.336
51.338
73.971
28.272
41.073
59.177
0.097
CB22
5.635
8.261
11.957
4.508
6.609
9.566
0.045
Leadville
1.000
2.100
4.000
153.000
231.700
341.600
0.066
*COC - Chance of Commerciality = Chance of Discovery * Chance of Development
Petrolithium Technology
MGX's rapid lithium recovery process concentrates lithium, magnesium and other minerals from a variety of brines, including oil and gas wastewater, natural brine and industrial plant wastewater. The process uses nanofiltration technology that utilizes a proprietary design process currently covered under patent and patent-pending applications. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards (see press release dated May 18, 2018).
About MGX Minerals
MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.
