

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 30th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 231,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000.



The modest increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX