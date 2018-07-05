

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Thursday morning as traders weighed some key preludes to Friday's all-important U.S. jobs report.



The private sector generated 177,000 jobs in June, according to payroll processor ADP.



U.S. jobless claims climbed 3,000 to 231,000 at end of June, but remained near historically low levels.



Gold was up $3 at $1256 an ounce, extending Tuesday's gains. Gold plunged to a 7-month low last week.



The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its most recent interest rate meeting this morning. Policy makers hiked interest rates and signaled two more for 2018, a faster pae than previously expected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX