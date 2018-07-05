

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) said that it agreed to acquire Cryterion Medical, Inc., a privately-held company developing a single-shot cryoablation platform for the treatment of atrial fibrillation or AF.



Boston Scientific has been an investor in Cryterion since its inception in 2016 and the transaction price for the approximately 65 percent remaining stake not already owned by Boston Scientific consists of $202 million in up-front cash.



Boston Scientific expects the transaction to be immaterial on an adjusted earnings per share basis through 2020, and accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis for 2019 and subsequent years, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges. For 2018 on a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be accretive due to a one-time gain on prior investment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX