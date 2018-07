LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Sinclair Pharma plc (SPH.L) confirmed that it has received an approach from China Grand Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate company Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd which may or may not result in an offer for the company. The Group noted that the discussions remain at a very early stage.



Sinclair Pharma said a further announcement will be made in due course.



