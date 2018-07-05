Megazone Corporation, (Co-CEO: Willy Cho Max Lee), a leading cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Korea, announced today that it has been selected as a strategic reseller as part of a new Elastic APAC Partner Program. Elastic is the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack.

Elastic is a global software provider to its customers in 30+ countries around the world, enabling customers to leverage a massive amount of data in real time for search, logging, security and analysis of which the number of downloads has exceeded 250 million thus far.

Elastic, opened its local office in Seoul, Korea in 2016, and is offering a wide range of products, including the open source Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash) and some of the commercial features including X-Pack and Elastic Cloud Enterprise.

Megazone, a company providing cloud and related services has over 510 employees, and is currently the largest MSP in Korea. The New APAC Partner Program is significant in a way that only a small number of partners in each region can be eligible for the program and Megazone was selected for the first time in the APAC region.

In March 2017, the two companies signed a partnership agreement to supply an Elasticsearch service based on Elastic Cloud Enterprise in the Korean market and have been actively conducting their business in Korea and providing related services for a variety of customers.

In addition, Megazone is supplying Elastic Cloud Enterprise solutions to domestic users.

This strategic partnership agreement is based on meeting all of the most demanding criteria, including sales performance and forming a dedicated technical support organization, meaning that Megazone is competitive in all aspects including technical support, training and consulting to maximize its customer satisfaction.

With Megazone selected as a strategic reseller, the two companies will continue to develop a joint business model that will further enhance the utilization of Elastic solutions and will also jointly conduct marketing activities including seminars and promotions for existing and potential customers.

Since the partnership was signed, Megazone and Elastic will provide their customers with best-in-class services in the most optimized conditions for each customer and accelerate their growth through more active customer support.

About Elastic

Elastic builds software to make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops the open source Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), commercial features in X-Pack, and a hosted offering called Elastic Cloud. To date, there have been more than 100 million cumulative downloads. Backed by Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and NEA with more than $100 million in funding, Elastic has a distributed workforce with more than 500 employees in 30 countries. Learn more at elastic.co.

About Megazone

Megazone is a cloud-specialized IT company located in Seoul, South Korea, targeting to become a 'Cloud Innovator' with approximately 510 employees focused on 'cloud' as the next-gen business. Since its foundation in 1998, Megazone has been delivering unmatched business experiences and know-hows in the IDC and hosting business. Leveraging this experience, Megazone signed a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the 1st time in Korea and has contributed to the growth of the Korean cloud market ever since. Megazone is currently offering 'Cloud One-Stop' service across the full life cycle based on the holistic methodology, including cloud adoption, implementation, deployment, operation, security/back-up, 24/7 support, managed services and optimization, to more than 600 customers e.g. LG Electronics, Nexon, Gamvil, Com2us, SK Planet, SM Entertainment, CJ O!Shopping, Doosan Group and etc.

