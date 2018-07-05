The "Bulgaria Telecoms Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Bulgaria's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyzes the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Data Coverage

These country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated on 8 April 2018 with data to 4Q 2017.

Companies Featured

Bulsatcom

Max Telecom

Telekom Austria (Mtel)

Telenor

VIVACOM

Fixed Telecoms Market

Connections

Revenue and ARPU

Traffic

Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

Revenue and ARPU

Traffic

Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile)

Voice Connections

Broadband Connections

Service Revenue

Service Revenue as Percentage of GDP

Service Revenue Per Head of Population Per Month

Retail Revenue (Defined as Service Revenue Minus Wholesale Revenue)

Retail Revenue as Percentage of GDP

Retail Revenue Per Head of Population Per Month

Retail Revenue Split by Voice and Data

Originated Minutes

