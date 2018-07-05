The "Bulgaria Telecoms Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Bulgaria's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyzes the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Data Coverage
These country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated on 8 April 2018 with data to 4Q 2017.
Companies Featured
- Bulsatcom
- Max Telecom
- Telekom Austria (Mtel)
- Telenor
- VIVACOM
Fixed Telecoms Market
- Connections
- Revenue and ARPU
- Traffic
- Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share
Mobile Telecoms Market
- Connections
- Revenue and ARPU
- Traffic
- Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile)
- Voice Connections
- Broadband Connections
- Service Revenue
- Service Revenue as Percentage of GDP
- Service Revenue Per Head of Population Per Month
- Retail Revenue (Defined as Service Revenue Minus Wholesale Revenue)
- Retail Revenue as Percentage of GDP
- Retail Revenue Per Head of Population Per Month
- Retail Revenue Split by Voice and Data
- Originated Minutes
