Management plans to leverage its intimate knowledge of technology and mobile applications with the new world economy of medical and recreational cannabis.

Shawn Moniz, CEO, stated: "The listing for Cannvas on the CSE represents the culmination of considerable hard work and effort by an exceptional and dedicated team who believe in the significant potential of our company and our technology. Medical cannabis has emerged to become an important economic and healthcare issue with a significant potential to improve the health and wellness of patients worldwide. Our first offering is a scalable, patient-centric life sciences learning platform for the cannabis space. From patients and consumers to medical practitioners and licensed producers, our platform will allow for global interaction and define the future face of cannabis education. By listing on the CSE, we hope to gain access to capital to grow our business and continue our journey toward becoming a leading business technology company within the cannabis space."

The company's core platform is currently focused on preparing an online repository of medical cannabis related information that pertains to a range of participants in the cannabis industry. Specifically, Cannvas is leveraging enterprise technology to create a learning platform that is intended to allow medical practitioners, licensed producers, patients and consumers to access cannabis education.

Cannvas is made up of four connected divisions offering design and execution expertise across advanced technology, data, blockchain, and creative disciplines.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CannvasMedTech.com, contact Tim McNulty, Investor Relations, at 1-800-489-0116 or by email at ir@CannvasMedTech.com.

