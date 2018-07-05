CORRECTION: MAG Interactive AB (publ) Interim Report Sep 2017 - May 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The KPI ARPDAU on page 12 and 13 in MAG Interactive's interim report for the third quarter 2018, published 4, July 2018, was not correct. The correct value for ARPDAU is 2.3 US dollar cents.

This correction does not effect any other published information or calculations in the report. The corrected interim report is attached to this press release and published on the company web page.

https://www.maginteractive.com/investor-relations/

