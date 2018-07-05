sprite-preloader
05.07.2018 | 15:25
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CORRECTION: MAG Interactive AB (publ) Interim Report Sep 2017 - May 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The KPI ARPDAU on page 12 and 13 in MAG Interactive's interim report for the third quarter 2018, published 4, July 2018, was not correct. The correct value for ARPDAU is 2.3 US dollar cents.

This correction does not effect any other published information or calculations in the report. The corrected interim report is attached to this press release and published on the company web page.

https://www.maginteractive.com/investor-relations/

For additional information, please contact:
Daniel Hasselberg / VD / +46(0)8-644-35-40 / daniel@maginteractive.com
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46(0)8-644-35-40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com

About MAG Interactive
MAG Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. MAG Interactive reaches over 10 million active players every month and the game portfolio consists of ten successful games with over 200 million downloads, including successful titles Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain, all of which have reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach with minimum effort. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.


