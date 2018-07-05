

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) announced that Raghu Rau, a member of the company's Board of Directors, has been named interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment follows Enrique Rodriguez's decision to resign from his role as President, CEO and a member of the Board. The Board of TiVo Corp. has commenced a comprehensive search process to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates to serve as a permanent Chief Executive Officer, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.



The TiVo Board said it continues to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company for shareholders. The company expects to provide an update on this review by the second quarter 2018 earnings call.



